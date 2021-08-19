BCSO investigating deadly rollover near Tijeras

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly rollover near Sedillo Hill Rd. and Highway 333. Officials say one individual died and two have been transported to the hospital.
BCSO said Highway 333 westbound is closed. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide more details as they become available.