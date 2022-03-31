NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a homicide near Route 66 Casino. Deputies say on Mar. 26, target shooters found 32-year-old Jesus Alberto Lugo Valle dead on the Rio Puerco Mesa near the casino.

They say Jesus is a Mexican national and is believed to have been living in New Mexico for the last several months. It is not known how Lugo Valle died. BCSO asks anyone with information to contact authorities.