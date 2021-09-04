BCSO helps rescue 70-year-old on Mount Wheeler

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helped rescue a 70-year-old man using its Metro 2 helicopter. BCSO was called in to assist with the rescue on Thursday on Mount Wheeler with the rescue taking place at nearly 11,000 feet elevation.

Story continues below:

Emergency crews were able to rescue the man who was then transported to the Taos airport to receive further care. No update has been released on the man’s condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES