BCSO helps rescue 70-year-old on Mount Wheeler

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helped rescue a 70-year-old man using its Metro 2 helicopter. BCSO was called in to assist with the rescue on Thursday on Mount Wheeler with the rescue taking place at nearly 11,000 feet elevation.

Emergency crews were able to rescue the man who was then transported to the Taos airport to receive further care. No update has been released on the man’s condition.