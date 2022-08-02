NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two members of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, who were killed in a helicopter crash last month, received national recognition for a past rescue mission. As part of the 27th annual Teledyne FLIR 2022 Vision Awards, Undersheriff Larry Koren and Lieutenant Fred Beers received the Life Saver Award.

The BCSO duo won the award for their rescue of 21 passengers who were stuck on the Sandia Peak Tram in January. BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales spoke about the award last week at Koren’s funeral. “As they were rescuing these people, they were also, the whole world was viewing it through the technology they developed. Larry was narrating that live so people understood the value of the air unit, the technology and public service,” Sheriff Gonzales said.

The Vision Awards recognize law enforcement agencies use of thermal imaging systems during missions. Other awards given out include the Vision Award, Hot Pursuit Award and FANG award. Video showing Koren and Beers’ use of thermal imaging technology in aid of their operation can be viewed here.