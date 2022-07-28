ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County investigators have confirmed the man who died during a SWAT standoff in the East mountains early Wednesday morning was Tony Lujan, a hall of fame musician. Deputies went to the home in Yrisarri, off Highway 217 after Lujan allegedly shot at a man and teenager riding an ATV in the area. Deputies say Lujan refused to talk with them or come out.

Neighbors say for about 12 hours they tried to talk Lujan out, at some points throwing flash bangs in the home. Deputies have confirmed that the standoff ended when Lujan shot himself.

Neighbors say Lujan is the trumpet player inducted into the New Mexico Music Hall of Fame in 2020. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Intervention Team says it has responded to Lujan’s home multiple times. His family reported increasingly erratic and paranoid behavior and threats of suicide. There were also documents claiming that he was being hacked and robbed by members of a local gang.