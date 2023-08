NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout August. Starting Tuesday, August 1 through August 31, deputies will be looking for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

BCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in preventing DUI by calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers. BCSO urges the public to use ride-share services or have a safe plan to get home.