BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — In mid-November, a person was killed during a stand-off involving the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the tactical team. Authorities have provided more details about the incident.

Just before 6 a.m. on November 12, BCSO said Joseph Ramos drove to a Bernalillo County Fire Station on 4th Street and called 911. He reportedly said he was armed with a gun and wanted to give evidence about crimes, mentioning methamphetamine and self-harm. Authorities arrived at the scene and tried to communicate with him.

Around 9:40 a.m., deputies cleared the scene, and one stayed behind to protect the firefighters.

Nearly an hour later, Ramos allegedly backed his vehicle into traffic on 4th Street, so authorities tried to block his vehicle.

At 1:30 p.m., the Tactical Unit took over and the Crisis Negotiations Team tried to negotiate with Ramos.

Nearly five hours later at around 5:03 p.m., the Tactical Unit tried to use gas against Ramos, who was armed. Authorities think he tried to get fresh air by leaning out of a window, but they also spotted a gun being held under his chin.

A few minutes later, Deputy Joshua Mora fired his rifle and hit Ramos in the back of his head. Ramos was killed.

Authorities do not believe Ramos fired his gun during the incident. Deputy Mora reported he saw the gun shift from Ramos’ chin toward himself and other deputies, so he fired his weapon. Two other deputies reported similar information.

Deputy Mora has worked with BCSO since 2016 and has been involved in one other deputy-involved shooting.

The Multi-Agency Task Force is still investigating.