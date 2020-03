New Mexico State Police vehicles are seen in the area of Highway 333 near Carnuel on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

CARNUEL, N.M. (KRQE)- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has closed both directions of Highway 333 in Carnuel on Tuesday due to a deputy-involved shooting. Authorities ask commuters to avoid the area at this time.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.