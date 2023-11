BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for some businesses to shelter in place on Sunday.

According to BCSO, a barricaded person won’t leave their vehicle. It’s blocking the road on 4th near Schulte Road. They’re asking nearby businesses to shelter in place.

Authorities are also advising drivers to find different routes if they’re in the area.