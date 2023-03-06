NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 65-year-old man. David Siebers was last seen on February 10, near Jesse James Rd. in Tijeras.

Siebers was last seen wearing blue jeans and a hoodie with a black and red shirt over it. He is described as having gray hair about three to four inches long and a full gray beard. He uses forearm crutches to walk. His black 1996 Plymouth Neon with Michigan license places is also missing. Anyone with information on Siebers or the car is asked to call BCSO at (505) 798-7000 or 9-1-1.