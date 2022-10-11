NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board (SOARB) wants to hear from the community on two issues under review by the board. The SOARB is in the process of writing its annual report, which may contain recommendations for BCSO and the Board of County Commissioners.

The two issues the board wants public comment on are BCSO’s involvement in a reality television program called “On Patrol: Live” and the placement of irregular images on a BCSO recruiting vehicle.

The issues will be discussed at the next SOARB meeting on October 14 at 11:00 a.m. Background information can be found on the Bernalillo County website. More information on the meeting and how to view it online is also available.