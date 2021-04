[1] First Lady Jill Biden visits Albuquerque as part of three-day visit to the Southwest The First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is making a stop in Albuquerque today. The focus of the visit will be New Mexico leading the nation in vaccination rates along with how the state has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. The First Lady will meet with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday afternoon before visiting the First Choice Community Healthcare Facility in the South Valley. Dr. Biden will then fly to Window Rock, Arizona to meet with the First Lady of the Navajo Nation to discuss one of the hardest-hit areas of the pandemic.

[2] Telemedicine program working in downtown public safety efforts A program used to connect area for public safety is seeing success. The Echo Program was initially developed by a UNM doctor for healthcare outreach. For the past two years, the city has been using the technology to increase its community policing efforts. It's bringing together law enforcement, first responders, businesses, and the community to help identify issues from minor crime to trespassing to more serious offenses. They then share knowledge and resources. Mayor Keller says they're looking to launch another program in Nob Hill.