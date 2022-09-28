NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue is hosting a car seat inspection clinic Saturday, October 1. The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at BCFD Station 38 at 3960 Prince St. SE.
The event is free and attendees should bring their car seat and the car it will be used in most often. The event is being sponsored by Safer New Mexico Now. Officials say if you need a replacement car seat, there will be a $25 fee. For more information visit the BCFD Facebook page or the Safer New Mexico Now website.