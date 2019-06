CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County fire crews are mopping up hotspots Wednesday night after a house caught fire in Cedar Crest.

Officials say the fire started in the attic, and that the two-story home on Ponderosa Drive is said to be a total loss.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation. BCFD says it was able to keep flames from spreading to the surrounding brush.