BCFD rescues injured hiker on Tres Pistolas Trail

CARNUEL, N.M. (KRQE) – A fallen hiker was hospitalized after being injured while hiking the Tres Pistolas Trail near Carnuel. Bernalillo County Fire Department responded to the call of an injured hiker around 8 a.m. on Thursday about 50 yards up from the Tres Pistolas Trailhead.

Officials say the hiker fell and was unable to walk. A rescue crew hiked up the trail and was able to bring the injured hiker down. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

