NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been almost a year since the fatal helicopter crash that took the life of three members of BCSO and a Bernalillo County firefighter, on their way to help fight fires in northern New Mexico. On Sunday, BCFD Captain Matthew King was honored in a national ceremony alongside other fallen heroes across the country.

Captain King with BCFD was honored this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland. He was honored along with over 100 fallen firefighters that had passed away in the line of duty last year.

BCFD had members of its honor guard out in Maryland to honor the late Captain King who was promoted from Lieutenant to Captain after the crash. This weekend, 144 fallen firefighters were honored.

BCFD’s Honor Guard presented a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They were also there to help raise the flag which is symbolic of the occasion. A candlelight vigil was also held on Saturday night.

Those in attendance for the department said it was a heavy honor to carry. “I think it was..it just really showed that we were able to be there for the family, and especially our fallen brother,” said William Harris from BCFD.

On Sunday, BCFD’s chief and under chiefs received the honorary folded flags for the King family and will deliver the flag to them when they return. Locally, every county firehouse will light their stations’ red this evening in honor of Captain King.

A memorial was set up for all of the victims last year. That can be found at the North Area Command Center on 4th Street in Los Ranchos.