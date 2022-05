BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen Middle School had a scare Wednesday morning after a student was seen with a gun. The district alerted parents around 8 a.m. about the incident. Belen Police told KRQE News 13 that the student showed a gun to fellow students who immediately reported it to teachers.

That gun turned out to be a BB gun. KRQE News 13 was told he’s a 7th grader and is facing charges of disorderly conduct and disrupting the educational process.