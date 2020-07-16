Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off in Roswell

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell is hosting its Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Thursday. People are asked to donate blood and show their support for local police and fire agencies.

Everyone giving blood can designate which agency they would like to give credit to for their donation. Donors will also receive a free t-shirt. The blood drive is being held at the Roswell Chamber of Commerce from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m on Friday, July 17.

