Bat fungus found in 2 eastern NM caverns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A deadly bat fungus is spreading through two caves in eastern New Mexico. The PD fungus causes what’s called white-nose syndrome in hibernating bats.

Biologists discovered the white powdery growth, back in April, while surveying caves in De Baca and Lincoln counties. The fungus does not harm people or pets but officials are asking you not to touch any bats and decontaminate all footwear after touring caves.

