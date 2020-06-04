Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. has message for Gallup graduates

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup graduates are getting some encouragement from a baseball legend. “I know it’s not the way you wanted it to end, I have a 2020 grad myself so I know the difficulties you guys have gone through,” said Ken Griffey Jr.

Baseball Hall of Fame player Ken Griffey Jr. wished local high school seniors in Gallup the best as they move on to their next chapter. State Senator George Munoz, who represents the Gallup area, knows Griffey and asked if he would record the message.

Griffey goes on to note that persevering through this tough time will have benefits. “I think the most important thing for you to remember is the things you’ve been through the last couple months, you can use that to your advantage and make a difference in the world,” said Griffey.

