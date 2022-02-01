SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who has been leading the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department for the last five months has been officially named to the post. The New Mexico Senate confirmed former state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil who was named acting secretary in August.

The previous secretary Brian Blalock stepped down amind what the governor called a number of administrative missteps. Vigil has pledged to make the department more transparent.

Before serving on the state’s highest court, Vigil served in the Santa Fe-based First Judicial District. She presided over 16,000 cases ranging from civil litigation to child abuse cases and administrative appeals.