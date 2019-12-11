Banner of District Attorney Serna removed from Santa Fe High School

(KRQE)- A banner for a 3rd Congressional District race candidate in Santa Fe High School’s gym is no longer hanging.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the banner was for first Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna who is running for Congress. After a phone call to the superintendent, the banner was removed for violating district policy which prohibits advertising that promotes political campaigns in addition to other things like alcohol, gaming, tobacco, and firearms.

A member of the school’s booster club requested the banner from Serna. The member stated that she didn’ t know it still violated the policy.

