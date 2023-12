NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Attorney General said a major German bank has pledged nearly $5 million to fight human trafficking in New Mexico. The announcement came seven months after Deutsche Bank settled a federal lawsuit over its involvement with Jeffrey Epstein’s financial dealings.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has been investigating Deutsche Bank for what he calls the bank’s failure to identify the trafficking of underage girls at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in Santa Fe County.