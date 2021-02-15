Bank of America provides COVID-19 support to Native American communities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While the coronavirus vaccination process is underway in New Mexico, the long-term health and economic impacts from the pandemic on the state’s Native American population will be felt for a while. In response to that, Bank of America reports it is directing over $13 million to Native American communities across the U.S. who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

New Mexico Market President Paul Mondragon discusses how Bank of America is helping support Native American communities. The company reports the funds are a mix of capital investments into Native-owned banks to help finance healthcare facilities and businesses in addition to grants to nonprofits and institutions addressing the health, hunger, and jobs-related needs in the communities.

In New Mexico, Bank of America has directed $365,000 to local community partners and institutions including the Navajo Technical University, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, Catholic Charities Gallup, and First Nations Community Health Source, which provide critical needs to tribal communities. In addition to these funds, the company says it also provided 40,000 PPE masks, 38 cases of eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, and 25,000 pairs of gloves to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to help prevent the spread of the virus in the Pueblos.