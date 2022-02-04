RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A local food bank in Rio Rancho will be able to provide 350,000 meals to families after a donation from Bank of America. They donated $100 for every employee that received a COVID vaccination in the state before the end of January.

St. Felix Pantry received a $35,000 check which it says will go toward fresh vegetables for families during the winter. Officials from the pantry say they are extremely grateful for the donation. “I’m overwhelmed because I never expect this great amount and I’m still in shock,” says Sister Mary Angela Parkins, CEO of St. Felix Pantry.

St. Felix Pantry serves more than 1,000 people a week. More information is available on their website.