NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A visitor to Bandelier National Monument was killed Wednesday afternoon while trying to reach the famed Alcove House, which sits high up in the side of a cliff. Park officials say the visitor was climbing the second of four ladders to the Alcove when they were struck by a falling rock.

The visitor fell about 30 feet down the ladder after being hit by a falling rock. First responders used ropes to lift the person to the ground, but were not able to resuscitate the visitor. Officials say they are still working to notify the family before releasing the person’s name publicly. The alcove house will remain closed during the investigation.