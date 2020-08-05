Bandelier National Monument wishes volunteer happy 100th birthday

New Mexico

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Bandelier National Monument is wishing a big happy birthday to a beloved volunteer. George Best is turning 100-years-old. The now-retired physicist first visited the park 70 years ago when he moved to Los Alamos for a job at the lab.

He started volunteering at the visitor center in 2009, greeting visitors, answering questions, and pointing out notable features of the park. Best says on top of his love for national parks, he enjoys meeting people from across the county and around the world.

