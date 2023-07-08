NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bandelier National Monument has closed its Visitor Center. The closure will last through at least Monday, July 10.
The park announced on social media that its “evaluating indoor environmental conditions in some of its structures.”

They also canceled guided ranger tours during the closure. Outdoor facilities and trails are not impacted by the changes.