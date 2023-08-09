LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – It is going to cost more to camp at Bandelier National Monument starting in October. Individual campsites at the Juniper Campground will increase from $12 per night to $20 per night. Group campsites at Juniper Campground and Ponderosa Campground will increase from $35 per night to $50 per night.

The increased rates come after the public commented on a proposed increase. The National Park Service says 80% of the responses indicated support for the increases, which the park service says brings Bandelier up to a similar camping cost as that of nearby recreation sites.

Interagency Senior pass holders and Interagency Lifetime Access pass holders can still get half-priced sites, the National Park Service notes. The last time fees increased was in 2005, according to the National Park Service.

Under federal law, nearly 100% of the fees collected at Bandelier go towards projects at Bandelier. The site gets federal funding, but camping fees help cover things like maintenance, the National Park Service says.