LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Time to get to work! A New Mexico monument is holding a clean-up event.

The Bandelier National Monument is holding a wilderness clean-up day on September 26 in honor of National Public Lands Day.

A release stated staff and volunteers will be asked to meet at Ponderosa Campground at 7 a.m. The clean-up will focus on a 4-mile roundtrip hike to remove old research equipment and debris from the backcountry and wild.

Officials said the hike will include a 500-foot elevation gain in and out of Frijoles Canyon, so they are asking that volunteers are in good physical shape.

Participants are encouraged to bring at least 2 liters of water, lunch, eye protection, and long sleeves.