Bandelier National Monument gets much-needed clean-up

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In honor of National Public Lands Day, volunteers and park employees helped clean up Bandelier National Monument’s backcountry. Organizers say 34 people walked about 57 miles this weekend to help remove equipment from eight discontinued projects that had been left behind.

The group broke down and then brought back that equipment, which took about 16 hours.

