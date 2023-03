NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bandelier National Monument is asking for the public’s input. They are proposing fee increases at two campsites.

They want to increase individual fees from $12 a night to $20 at Juniper Campground and raise group rates from $35 to $50 a night for Juniper and Ponderosa campgrounds.

The increase in fees will go to improve and maintain the park. They’re asking the public to submit comments to the national park service’s website with a deadline on April 24.