NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bandelier National Monument entered Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Thursday. Officials say an increased risk of wildfire in the area led to the restrictions.
The following is prohibited:
- Campfires or charcoal grills
- Welding or using torches with an open flame
- Using any internal combustion engine off paved or graveled roads
- All outdoor smoking except for inside vehicles or in designated smoking areas
- The administrative use of chainsaws or other internal combustion equipment is excepted after project review by the Superintendent
For more information on fire restrictions, click here.