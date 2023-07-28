NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bandelier National Monument entered Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Thursday. Officials say an increased risk of wildfire in the area led to the restrictions.

The following is prohibited:

  • Campfires or charcoal grills
  • Welding or using torches with an open flame
  • Using any internal combustion engine off paved or graveled roads
  • All outdoor smoking except for inside vehicles or in designated smoking areas
  • The administrative use of chainsaws or other internal combustion equipment is excepted after project review by the Superintendent

For more information on fire restrictions, click here.