NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bandelier National Monument entered Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Thursday. Officials say an increased risk of wildfire in the area led to the restrictions.

The following is prohibited:

Campfires or charcoal grills

Welding or using torches with an open flame

Using any internal combustion engine off paved or graveled roads

All outdoor smoking except for inside vehicles or in designated smoking areas

The administrative use of chainsaws or other internal combustion equipment is excepted after project review by the Superintendent

