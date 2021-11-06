Bandelier Monument fees waived for veterans on Veterans Day

The Tsankawi Trail in Bandelier National Monument, New Mexico | Adobe Stock

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – You’ll be able to get into Bandelier National monument for free on Veterans Day. The national monument has been waiving fees on Veterans Day since 2006 for veterans and their families.

Now, the National Park Service is expanding the waiver to the general public to commemorate the service of American veterans. The entrance fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping.

