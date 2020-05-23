Bandelier beavers busy building dams

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Bandelier National Monument reintroduced beavers to its rivers last year and the park says that they have been very busy. The beavers were brought from Taos in October, the first beavers to arrive there since the 1950s and since then they have been busy building dams. The park says the beavers create ponds that support many species which has earned them the nickname ecosystem engineers. Bandelier expects to introduce more beavers in the coming months.
