BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan River Balloon Rally was a success this past weekend. People in Bloomfield were able to see three mass ascensions of over a dozen balloons and one candlestick glow.

This year was the 12th year the San Juan River Balloon Rally was held. The family-friendly event also had face painting for kids, live bands, and music from the 60s.

The event was courtesy of the Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce.