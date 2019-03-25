Balloon Fiesta proposes 50th anniversary postage stamp

City council is scheduled to vote in their next meeting on commemorating the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta with a postage stamp.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the stamp would honor Balloon Fiesta’s 50th anniversary. The newly proposed memorial, sponsored by councilors Brad Winter, Pat Davis and Klarissa Peña, aimed at getting the United States Postal Service to issue the stamp in time for the anniversary which happens in 2021.

The council will likely vote on the proposal April 1.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the push to create the 50th-anniversary stamp started with a request from the administrators at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.