Bag Hunger campaign raises donations for Storehouse New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Macy’s department store will be hosting its annual Bag Hunger campaign to raise donations to help put food on the tables of people in New Mexico. All those donations will be going towards benefitting Storehouse New Mexico.

Storehouse New Mexico Development Coordinator Charissa Inman discusses the campaign and how it will be benefitting those who are in need. The Bag Hunger campaign will raise money for hunger relief organizations across the county with over 300 getting support.

In New Mexico, Macy’s at Coronado Mall is supporting Storehouse New Mexico which is the state’s largest food pantry. Through the end of March, the department store will be inviting customers to round up their in-store purchases to fight hunger.

For an example, if your purchase is $19.50, you might be asked to round your total up to $20 with the extra funding benefiting the Storehouse. If you are in need of new clothing, housewares, or additional items, consider shopping in-person at Macy’s in Coronado Mall to get involved in the effort.

Every purchase adds up and the community can raise thousands of dollars for the Storehouse to help feed local families and individuals who are experiencing hunger. Every dollar received helps the Storehouse provide five meals. Just $25 will feed a child for a month while $100 will feed a family of four.

Storehouse New Mexico is the state’s largest food pantry and provides over 1.5 million meals annually. About 12,000 pounds of food is provided each operational day with over 200 people every day counting on the Storehouse for food.

According to the Storehouse, the pandemic has led to worsened hunger statistics and currently, one in three children is going hungry in the state. Donations are critical for the food pantry to remain in operation.

You can also support the Storehouse by visiting storehousenm.org.