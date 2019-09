HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police say a babysitter is behind bars accused of leaving a child in a hot car for several hours, resulting in the child’s death.

Police say Tammy Brooks was babysitting the child and called 911 around 1:30 p.m. Police say they aren’t sure what Brooks was doing in the several hours they suspect she was away from the vehicle.

She was arrested and charged with abandonment or child abuse of a child that resulted in death.