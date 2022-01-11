Baby thrown in dumpster in stable condition; mother to be arraigned

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police say the newborn left in a dumpster remains in stable condition. The infant is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being left in the dumpster for nearly six hours in 36-degree temperatures. Three people found him after hearing cries. The baby’s mother, 18-year-old Alexis Avila, will be arraigned on an attempted murder charge Wednesday afternoon.

Hobbs Police say many people have been reaching out asking how they can help. They say the best way is to donate items to the New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department who has custody of the child at this point. The CYFD office is located at 907 West Calle Sur in Hobbs. They say monetary donations are not accepted but donations of gift cards and new items such as toys, clothes, diapers, hygiene products, etc. will be received; donations of used items will not be accepted.

Court documents say the baby was suffering from hypothermia but the extent of his injuries has not been revealed.