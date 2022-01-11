Baby thrown in dumpster in stable condition; mother to be arraigned

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police say the newborn left in a dumpster remains in stable condition. The infant is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being left in the dumpster for nearly six hours in 36-degree temperatures. Three people found him after hearing cries. The baby’s mother, 18-year-old Alexis Avila, will be arraigned on an attempted murder charge Wednesday afternoon.
Story continues below
- Crime: BCSO: Deputies respond to barricaded suspect in northwest Albuquerque
- Trending: ‘We just found a baby in the trash’: Details emerge after Hobbs teen accused of throwing newborn in dumpster
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 10 de Enero 2022
- Education: NMSU researcher uses GPS technology to analyze, track cattle behavior
Hobbs Police say many people have been reaching out asking how they can help. They say the best way is to donate items to the New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department who has custody of the child at this point. The CYFD office is located at 907 West Calle Sur in Hobbs. They say monetary donations are not accepted but donations of gift cards and new items such as toys, clothes, diapers, hygiene products, etc. will be received; donations of used items will not be accepted.
Court documents say the baby was suffering from hypothermia but the extent of his injuries has not been revealed.