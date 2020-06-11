Baby springbok at Alamogordo zoo needs a name

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The zoo in Alamogordo is welcoming its newest addition and they need your help to pick his name. The Alameda Park Zoo shared a picture of the baby springbok. The whole family in names after Peter Pan characters: his mom and dad are Tinkerbell and Peter Pan, and his siblings are Wendy and Rufio.

The zookeepers would like to keep that tradition going so the choices are Nibs, Curley, John Darling and Tootles. To vote for your favorite, leave a comment on the zoo’s Facebook page.

