HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department said a baby was found dead at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital Wednesday. In a press release, the department said a 16-year-old juvenile, who was accompanied by her mother, was being treated at the hospital. The deceased baby was found “in the restroom area” of the juvenile’s hospital room.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. An autopsy is being held at the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque. The juvenile has not been charged as of Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.