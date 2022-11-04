CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you familiar with the trope of leaving babies at fire stations? Well, it’s actually based on some truth, and now, the Carlsbad Fire Department is planning on installing a baby box at its main station.

If a mother decided she doesn’t want her child and used the box, it will be locked, and firefighters will get a silent alarm.

The decision to get a baby box comes after a Hobbs mother was seen on surveillance video dumping her infant in a dumpster back in January.

“I felt that our fire departments have always been a safe haven if that was the avenue the mother wanted to go down. I didn’t realize that we needed one more step in this program. That was an eye-opener for us,” said Chief Richard Lopez.

The Carlsbad Department is partnering with an organization called Safe Haven Baby Boxes to install it. They hope it’s never used but say it’s important to have it just in case.

The department received a $10,000 grant from New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department for the baby box. The department expects it to be installed early next year.

Carlsbad isn’t the first city to take steps towards safely surrendering babies. Española also approved the use of a baby box.