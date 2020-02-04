Aztec’s Sophia Rhane discusses debut single, what’s next

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Something must be in the water in northwest New Mexico. Just a year after Chevel Shepherd’s success on ‘The Voice’, another girl from the Farmington area has just signed with a music producer.

Up-and-coming singer Sophia Rhane Dobbs, who goes by Sophia Rhane, professionally, has already released a song on all streaming platforms and is hard at work with a producer, writing and recording more songs. The 11-year-old from Aztec says the experience, so far, has been a rush and she’s excited to keep going.

“I’m nervous, I’m excited, I have so many emotions right now, I can’t even explain it,” said Dobbs, who also grew up performing alongside her brother, Azariah. “Me and my brother, we decided this is what we want to do.”

Dobbs says she was discovered through “iPop”, the International Presentation of Performers, which is a convention to scout talent for everything from movies and TV to music and modeling. After a few producers reached out to her, she started working with Christopher “C-Ray” Roberts and has a few songs already written with more on the way.

Dobbs says the support of the Aztec and Farmington communities has been incredible.

“They’ve been really supportive and I thank them for that because I’m new to this and I’m overall very overwhelmed,” said Dobbs. “Their support has really given me some courage.”

Her family is also grateful for the community’s support. While they’re excited to see where Sophia’s music career takes her, they say they also want to make sure she gets to enjoy everything childhood offers.

“We’re very proud,” said Jody Dobbs, Sophia’s mom. “We want her to still enjoy her childhood and not be rushed but enjoy the moment, find out who she is, and be able to build from that.”

“There’s been a huge outpouring. She’s on a radio station in Louisiana already and we’ve got people all over the country that are streaming and purchasing her music,” said Johnathan Dobbs, Sophia’s dad. “It’s really exciting to see how all of the landline of support that’s being given her way.”

Dobbs’ next single is called “Happy.” It will come out on April 18, which also happens to be her 12th birthday. Her debut single “Crown” is available on all streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.