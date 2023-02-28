AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – An Aztec High School class that teaches kids how to repair bicycles has some new ones to work on. The Farmington Police Department worked with Walmart and Target to donate 20 bikes to the school.
The bikes had been returned but needed various levels of repair. The department says it’s proud to give back to the students in their community.