Aztec couple faces child abuse charges

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE)- A New Mexico couple is facing charges for abusing their four-year-old son so badly a doctor is calling it one of the worst cases she’s ever seen.

Twenty-one-year-olds Marissa Gutierrez and Jiovona Sandoval from Aztec were arrested earlier this month. Deputies say both abused the boy over a five-month period.

The child was starved, locked in closets, and sustained injuries including a broken arm, brain bleed, and spinal fractures. According to the Farmington Daily Times, an investigation began on May 4 when a detective with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

The detective noted that the child appeared to malnourished and beaten.