CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE)- The man who killed a ranch worker with an axe will spend 45 years in prison.

Andrew Magill, 28, pleaded guilty in May to killing Maryann Moorhouse in April of 2017. Interrogation video shows Magill telling officers he chopped her head off because he had to.

Magill faced up to 51 years, but on Friday, Judge Daniel Bryant suspended six of them, citing Magill’s mental health.