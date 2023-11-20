SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The USDA’s Animal & Plant Inspective Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in New Mexico.

HPAI was found in a San Juan County backyard flock. Samples from the flock were tested in New Mexico and Iowa.

The USDA said 13 out of 14 chickens died, and the premises is quarantined. They’re reminding the public to check on the health of their birds whether they own commercial birds or just have a backyard flock.

