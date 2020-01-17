Closings & Delays
Avalanche Warning issued for Wheeler Peak area in northern New Mexico

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted:

NMDOT cameras capture Bobcat Pass in Taos County at 7:17 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020.

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday at 6 a.m., the Taos Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning for Wheeler Peak and Columbine Hondo Wilderness area in the Nothern New Mexico Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

The center reports that a winter storm will impact the region with strong winds and heavy snow on Friday. The avalanche danger was expected to reach the high, level 4 out of 5 in the backcountry.

The center states that travel in or below avalanche terrain is not recommended while the warning period is in effect. The warning expires on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 6 a.m.

