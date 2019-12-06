Autopsy shows country singer who caused fatal crash was highly intoxicated

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The country singer who caused a fatal wreck outside Taos earlier this fall was drunk and speeding at the time.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says Kylie Rae Harris was driving over 100 mph just before she crashed on Sep. 2. The sheriff’s office says Harris was also highly intoxicated, and that autopsy reports show she was more than three times the legal limit.

Harris hit a Jeep driven by 16-year-old Maria Cruz, killing her instantly.

Harris was in Taos to perform at the annual Barn Dance Music Festival.